One of India’s biggest veterinary hospitals coming up in Hyderabad

Maa Saraswathi, one of the biggest veterinary hospitals in India to set up their facility centre at Satya Shivam Sundaram Gau Shala in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 04:29 PM

File photo: Cows take shelter at Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Shala at Gaganpahad

Hyderabad: Maa Saraswathi, one of the biggest veterinary hospitals in India is coming up in the city. Spread over 5,100 sft with an operation theatre, intensive care unit, a host of diagnostic facilities, and a medical dispensary with specialised doctors, surgeons and paramedical staff, the facility is coming up at Satya Shivam Sundaram Gau Shala at Gaganpahad on the way to the airport.

It will be a self-contained one, equipped with modern diagnostics, an X-ray machine, an endoscope, a blood-insulin analyzer and also have an ambulance among other facilities.

Satyan Shivam Sundaram Cow Shelter is well known for sheltering 3,200 cows at Gaganpahad and 2,800 at Burujugadda for the past several years and is said to be the biggest cow shelter in South India.

The new facility likely to be inaugurated in the first week of July is a long-felt dream of 85-year-old Dharam Raj Ranka, city’s retired jeweller who has been on the mission of saving cows for the past 30 years, a press release said.

The state-of-the-art veterinary hospital will not only take care of 6,000 cows sheltered at Satya Shivam Sundaram Gau Shala at Gaganpahad and Burujugadda, but would also serve animals such as sheep, goats, dogs from surrounding areas.