One week left for Revanth Reddy to keep his 100-day word

With just seven days left for the 100-day timeframe Revanth Reddy himself set for his government to implement its poll promises, the next one week will be a test of the government's commitment levels.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 11:19 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has repeatedly been assuring the people in almost every meeting that he is a man of his words, and that every promise his party made prior to the Assembly elections would be kept. With just seven days left for the 100-day timeframe Revanth Reddy himself set for his government to implement its poll promises, the next one week will be a test of the government’s commitment levels.

Interestingly, a major portion of the multiple components of the Six Guarantees (Abhaya Hastam) are yet to be grounded. So far, two of three components of Maha Lakshmi, the first of six guarantees, have been launched viz., LPG cylinders at Rs.500 and free travel for women in RTC buses. The second guarantee of Rythu Bharosa of Rs.15,000 per acre to farmers and Rs.12,000 to agricultural labour every year is still on paper, while the third guarantee, the Gruha Jyothi scheme with 200 units of free electricity, has been launched, albeit with riders that flush out a large number of beneficiaries.

The fourth one, Indiramma Housing, is set to be launched on Monday, while the second part of the same guarantee, house yards of 250 square yards for Telangana movement fighters, is yet to be launched. Yuva Vikasam, the fifth guarantee too is still on paper, while Cheyutha, the sixth guarantee, has only one of two components, that of hiking the Rajiv Arogyasri health insurance being hiked from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh, launched so far.

Several other promises, right from the Warangal Rythu declaration and the Hyderabad Youth Declaration to the Chevella SC/ST Declaration, the Minority Declaration and the Kamareddy BC Declaration, all remain promises. Though the State government has been claiming credit for the recent job opportunities, it is a publicly known fact that the appointment letters Revanth Reddy handed over to candidates were the last step of the recruitment process initiated by the previous BRS government.

With just seven days left for all these to be launched, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government within the 100-day timeframe, which concludes on March 17. If the promises were not delivered before the deadline, the BRS would launch a people’s movement against the Congress, he said.

Addressing a BRS Lok Sabha preparatory meeting in Kamareddy, Rama Rao asked the State government to announce a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal for the Yasangi paddy crop before the poll code came into force. He also demanded the government to launch its promised crop loan waiver upto Rs.2 lakh immediately and provide compensation of Rs.10,000 per acre to farmers facing difficulties with their crops withering due to lack of irrigation water.

“People are already turning against the Congress rule due to delay in implementing the six guarantees. If the promises are not fulfilled within the specified time, the Congress will bear the people’s brunt soon,” he said.

He also pointed out that for the first time since Telangana formation, crops were withering due to lack of water and in areas where groundwater levels were good, farmers were forced to visit their fields during late nights to water their crops. On the inordinate delay in taking up repair works for Medigadda barrage, he asked whether Revanth Reddy was not capable of getting three piers repaired even in three months of being in power.