One year of Lockdown: DRF, Fire services turn Covid warriors

Hyderabad: When citizens were restricted to their homes, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) was on the job throughout the day, sanitising containment zones and keeping the city clean to curb the spread of the virus.

During the lockdown, DRF took up round-the-clock operations to spray disinfectants at all major thoroughfares and public places. For disinfection, a solution of Sodium hypochlorite was used, which was sprayed using power sprayers.

The GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) set up 19 teams with 675 persons to spray disinfectants at all the public places, major and minor colony roads and arterial roads. The DRF teams also covered high risk areas like hospitals.

As part of spraying activities, jetting teams with 18 machines were deployed to cover the main roads and major public places. To facilitate spraying in narrow lanes and interior areas, EVDM pressed into service eight Light Motor Vehicles, retro-fitted with power spraying mechanisms.

Even sanitary workers including sweepers, truck drivers and door-to-door collection agents who were undeterred by the fact that they could easily be targeted by viruses and went about their jobs, ensuring that the city was clean during the lockdown.

Fire services part of disinfectant brigade

The Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department too was part of the battle against the spread of Covid-19 across the State when the lockdown was imposed. Fire personnel went around several spots in the city spraying sodium hypochlorite and disinfecting areas.

The fire services department had procured several litres of sodium hypochlorite and sprayed the same in public places, government offices like police stations and other places. The exercise continued for more than two months. “From every fire station, one fire engine was pumped into service. Our personnel were on the job without the fear of contracting the virus,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer.

