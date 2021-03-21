Lockdown Diaries: Telangana operated 151 Shramik trains for migrants

State govt in coordination with SCR helped as many as 1.87 lakh migrant workers from Telangana reach their hometowns in different parts of the country

Hyderabad: At a time when stranded migrant workers were worrying about returning to their native places during lockdown, the State government came to their rescue and operated Shramik special trains.

As several migrant workers and their families were found to be trekking long distances to reach their native places, the government in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR) helped as many as 1.87 lakh migrant workers from Telangana reach their hometowns in different parts of the country.

About 151 Shramik special trains were operated from 14 stations of Telangana including Lingampally, Ghatkesar, Cherlapally, Bibinagar, Medchal and Bolarum. Migrant workers were transported to States including Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The Telangana government collaborated with the South Central Railway to run Shramik special trains from May 1 to June 30 to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the State.

During these train operations, meals and drinking water were provided to the passengers at the originating station by the State. All precautionary measures like thermal screening of passengers, maintaining social distance and sanitisation of the coaches were observed.

Police personnel were also deployed to escort the trains to ensure safe travel of the passengers.

