OnePlus 10 Pro 5G goes on sale via Amazon in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Source: OnePlus India Instagram Account

Hyderabad: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G which was launched in India last week, went on sale on Tuesday from 12pm on e-commerce major Amazon.

Priced at Rs. 66,999 and Rs. 71,999 respectively for the 8GB + 128 GB and 12GM + 256 GB variants, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G becomes the costliest phone to come from the stables of the Chinese mobile makers. It will be available in two colours – Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Specs and features

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android. It comes with a triple rear camera set up with 48megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, an 8 Megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor. At the front is a 32 megapixel Sony sensor.

With a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charge support, the 80W SUPERVOC claims to charge the phone from 0-100% in just 32 mins.

Sporting a 6.7-inch LTPO display, the phone gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a QHD+ resolution. Coming to the speakers, the phone boasts of a dual speaker which will support Dolby Atmos.

