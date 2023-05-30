OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey to go on sale from June 6 in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The most-awaited OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited is all set to launch in India on June 6. The sale of the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will begin on June 6 on Amazon and the OnePlus official website. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999. However, the smartphone price has yet to be announced.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will also have a 50 MP triple rear camera system and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a limited-edition smartphone, so it is expected to be in high demand. If you are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we recommend that you pre-order it as soon as possible.