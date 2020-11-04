OnePlus unveils its largest experience store globally in Hyderabad

The new “OnePlus Nizam Palace” is located in Himayat Nagar spanning across 16,000 sq ft

Hyderabad: OnePlus unveiled its largest OnePlus Experience store globally in Hyderabad. Located at Himayat Nagar, the first-of-its-kind experience store is spread across 16,000 sq ft and is called the OnePlus Nizam Palace.

OnePlus is currently present in over 5,000 offline stores including partnered stores across India. In line with its ongoing offline expansion in the country, the company will invest Rs 100 crores towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business.

This also includes extending the brand’s premium offline experience beyond metro cities and expanding to the interior regions through new retail partnerships. Additionally, the brand aims to cover 100 cities through its service centre network in the next year.

Speaking on the Hyderabad store launch, Vikas Agarwal, GM, OnePlus India, said, “OnePlus remains committed to achieving long-term growth in India. We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store.”

Smartphone portfolio

After a successful Q2 2020, OnePlus maintained its leadership in the affordable premium segment of the smartphone market in India based on the Counterpoint report for Q3 2020. This success was driven by the sales of the OnePlus 8 launched this year.

Similarly, the company said it has received good response for its recently launched OnePlus Nord which marked the brand’s foray into the upper mid-tier range. OnePlus also crossed one million smartphone shipments in a single quarter for the first time ever.

