Only 50 private schools in Telangana submit admin details

A total of 11,051 private schools across State were directed to furnish report on or before Sept 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 22 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Only 50 out of 11,051 private schools in the State have so far submitted their annual administration report including fee collection particulars to the School Education Department. Starting this year, the private schools’ managements have been mandated to furnish their annual administration report for every financial year on or before September 30.

The report should be audited by a chartered accountant and should contain details related to fee collection, expenditure incurred on the staff salaries and other facilities. “So far, we have received reports from 50 private schools, which are small and budget schools. The department might have to take up a special drive to ensure schools submit their reports,” sources said.

The un-aided private schools have been permitted to fix their own fee structure via the school governing body, which will also comprise of parents nominated by the District Educational Officer. While fixing the school fee structure, the governing body has been asked to consider expenditure involving staff salaries, building rent and maintenance, classroom needs etc.

The schools were instructed to earmark 50 per cent of the fee collected towards payment of staff salaries, 15 per cent each for maintenance, developmental activities and staff benefits like gratuity, PF etc. The managements were told to earmark only five per cent of the fee collected as their personal income.

“The schools which submitted reports have also mentioned about their fee collection particulars. A decision to make these reports public has to be taken by the State government,” sources said.

According to sources, based on their revenue and expenditure, the schools have sought exemption from the commercial rates for electricity and property tax. Stating that schools have been demanding domestic rates for both electricity and property tax, sources said the government might take a decision on the basis of the reports submitted by the schools.