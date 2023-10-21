BRS all set to romp home because of people’s faith in KCR, says KTR

It is the profound belief of masses that only KCR will be able to deliver whatever good the State was in need of, BRS working president said.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is all set to romp home in the Assembly elections by improving its tally in an impressive manner because of the unflinching faith people all over the State continue to repose in party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asserted BRS working president K T Rama Rao during a chit chat with the media here on Saturday.

It is their foregone conclusion that there was no alternative to the Chief Minister to lead the State. It is the profound belief of masses that only KCR will be able to deliver whatever good the State was in need of, he said. There may be some sort of disillusionment with sitting MLAs here and there. But as far as the leadership factor issue was concerned, people were unambiguously with the Chief Minister.

The second factor that is an added advantage for the BRS was the political bankruptcy of the Opposition parties. The Congress was in such a miserable situation that it was still on the lookout for candidates. It has no candidates in over 40 of 119 seats. As for the BJP, it had already given up fighting much before the battle. It may have to be content this time with a solitary win. It will lose deposits in over 110 seats this time, Rama Rao said.

Stating that the BJP was out of the race this time, he said the plight of BJP in the run up to the polls was such that even if Eatala Rajender, who sought to contest from two seats this time, opted to fight from all the 119 seats, it would receive a drubbing. It was certain that Eatala would lose his Huzurabad seat. Even if he dared to contest from Gajwel, he would face an ignominious defeat against the Chief Minister, he said.

Only the Congress was left in the fray. But the stark reality was that the main handicap for the Congress was its own history and track record. In the undivided State, the Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 could deliver hardly 1000 jobs a year for Telangana. But the BRS rule had given 1,30,000 jobs during the last nine and half years and more jobs were in the offing as the recruitment process was in progress, he added.

