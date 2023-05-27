Open AI-backed start-up deploys robot as security guard

The Norway-based robotic start-up deployed the AI-enabled robot as patrolling guard at two manufacturing sites, one in the USA and the other in Europe

27 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Norway-based robotic start-up, 1X introduced its first AI-enabled humanoid robot backed by Open AI. These robots can be used in place of humans who perform repetitive and dangerous work.

The humanoid robot named EVE has an LED head, two arms with gripped hands, and wheels at the base for navigating. It can perform a range of activities such as opening doors and windows, packing goods, moving shipments, and operating keypads.

The runtime of the 83kg robot is 4 hrs and takes an hour for a full recharge. It is equipped with cameras and sensors to become aware of its surroundings.

The humanoid robot works autonomously making use of AI to explore indoors and environments, and moreover, it can be controlled from a distance by humans. The versatile robot can even identify its own malfunctions or issues, and when it happens, an operator can take control of EVE and solve the problem.

It has been deployed as a patrolling guard at two manufacturing sites, one in the USA and the other in Europe. Interestingly, the EVE was also tested as a caregiver for an elderly person.

The OpenAI that developed ChatGPT has invested a whopping $23.5 million into the 1X in April 2023.