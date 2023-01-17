We quizzed ChatGPT on Hyderabad, here’s how that went

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 05:24 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The interactive chatbot ChatGPT that made the news in November last year is touted to be the future of AI. Apparently, its answers shocked the users for their accuracy and detail. So, we went ahead and quizzed this technology marvel about our city, Hyderabad.

Our first question, like anyone would imagine, was about what it knew about Hyderabad. And goodness, the answer it gave would earn full marks! From the city’s geography to history, ChatGPT knew it all.

“Hyderabad is a unique blend of the traditional and the modern, and it has much to offer to visitors interested in history, culture, technology, food, and more,” it said. Aren’t we all proud of being Hyderabadis? *Hair Flip*

We then asked the chatbot about some of the famous destinations in the city like Hussain Sagar and Charminar. While most of the information it gave seemed to be accurate, about Hussain Sagar it mentioned, “The lake also has several small islands, which can be visited by boat.” What islands it is referring to, we don’t know. Perhaps the Buddha?

Moving on, we asked what it thinks is the meaning of ‘Nakko’ and it replied, “It could be a nickname, a moniker, a brand name or a specific word in a dialect that I am not familiar with.”

After giving more context, it said that it is a casual expression that is used as a substitute for profanity or swear words but can also be used playfully. Just imagine the number of people we would offend in a day if ‘nakko’ was a swear word.

We were met with a similar reaction to the popular Hyderabadi phrase ‘Baigan ke baata nakko karo’. But it should be mentioned that the tech was able to detect that the phrase seemed to be derived from the Hindi language. Grace marks for that.

Now trying to settle an earlier debate, we asked about ‘Biryani’. It gave the recipe, popular places that sell the dish, and its historical context. Guess it’s a quick learner too.

Furthermore, reacting to a question we asked, ChatGPT says that this is what one must do to become a true Hyderabadi in two days – explore the Old City, try the local cuisine, visit the local markets, meet the locals, and visit the local places of worship, like the Birla Mandir, St Joseph’s Cathedral and Mecca Masjid. What do you think?

Overall, from dating life in the city and where one can party, to the famous Numaish and other tourist destinations, this interactive ChatGPT did fairly well in answering questions about Hyderabad. However, it needs to do a bit of reading on Hyderabadi slang. ‘Nakko’ is not a swear word, you AI.

But what warmed our hearts is that the one word this tech would use to describe Hyderabad is ‘Diverse’. And that we are!