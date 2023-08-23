OpenAI introduces fine-tuning capability to GPT-3.5 Turbo

Wed - 23 August 23

San Francisco: OpenAI has announced that fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo is now available, with fine-tuning for GPT-4 coming this fall.

“Developers can now run supervised fine-tuning to make this model perform better for their use cases,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to early tests, a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 Turbo can match, or even outperform, base GPT-4-level capabilities on certain narrow tasks.

OpenAI further noted that similar to all its application programming interfaces (APIs), data sent in and out of the fine-tuning API is owned by the customer and is not used by the company, or any other organisation, to train other models.

Fine-tuning allows businesses to make the model follow instructions better, like making outputs “terse” or always responding in a given language

“Fine-tuning improves the model’s ability to consistently format responses — a crucial aspect for applications demanding a specific response format, such as code completion or composing API calls,” the company said.

Also, businesses with a recognisable brand voice can use fine-tuning for the model to be more consistent with their tone.

In addition to increased performance, fine-tuning also enables businesses to shorten their prompts while ensuring similar performance.

“Fine-tuning with GPT-3.5-Turbo can also handle 4k tokens — double our previous fine-tuned models,” OpenAI said.

Also, early testers have reduced prompt size by up to 90 per cent by fine-tuning instructions into the model itself, speeding up each API call and cutting costs.

The company further mentioned that the support for fine-tuning with function calling and “gpt-3.5-turbo-16k” will be coming later this fall.