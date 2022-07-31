Operation Muskaan VIII: Rachakonda police rescue 191 children in July

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Photo: Twitter/RachakondaPolice

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police rescued a total of 191 children during the Operation Muskaan VIII held between July 1 and July 31 across the commissionerate’s jurisdiction.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said special teams comprising a sub inspector and four constables were formed at all sub divisions and along with Anti Human Trafficking Wing, tracked the children who were missing, potential child labour, bonded child labour and adolescents working in hazardous occupations.

In a major operation, the police rescued three minor boys from Jawaharnagar who were forced to collect money by the management of an orphanage. A case was registered against them.

In all, five cases were registered against the managements who engaged child labour and arrested them under Child Labour Act, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

As part of awareness during the Operation Muskaan VIII, the police circulated awareness posters and pamphlets among the public. The police warned the managements of companies and workshops against employing children as labourers.

Children rescued belong to different States including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.