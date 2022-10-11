Opinion: Mainstream biodiversity in all departments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 AM, Tue - 11 October 22

(The author is an independent researcher and has worked with DFID, UN Women, New Delhi, and UNICEF, Patna, Gandhinagar and Indonesia) Each department should ensure that the concept of biodiversity is included, embedded and aligned with their policies so that it percolates down to the grassroots level where actual implementation takes place

By Dr T Prabhakar Reddy

‘Building a shared future for all’ is a mantra to ensure sustainable development through the conservation of biodiversity. Having signed and agreed to conserve biodiversity, it is a common concern of humankind and we should all work towards it.

In fact, the Convention on Biological Diversity is the international legal instrument being used by all countries to conserve biological diversity, ensure sustainable use of its components and fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilisation of genetic resources. While doing so, the national governments are required to take into cognizance imperatives like finances, awareness generation, capacity building of stakeholders and the involvement of people at the grassroots level.

The Status

In spite of challenges like lack of awareness and finances for the promotion of conservation of biodiversity and its management, a recent report revealed that there are 118 schemes under 26 Central ministries of the GoI related to biodiversity and Rs 20,000-26,000 crore has been spent on biodiversity during 2012-13 to 2014-15 (BIOFIN, March 2017). Agriculture followed by environment, science & technology, and irrigation are the important departments that are implementing these schemes.

Though there will not be a separate budget for biodiversity, we have to map out and delineate the expenditure made for the conservation of biodiversity so that the allocations may be enhanced and the activities and promotion can be strengthened. In fact, agriculture is one of the important sectors for mainstreaming biodiversity. Agriculture provides a range of benefits for biodiversity such as carbon storage, rural landscape and resilience to natural disasters such as flooding, landslide, fire and snow damage, as well as pollination and soil functionality (OECD, 2018).

Finances for Biodiversity

Undertaking research on mapping and analysis of income proceeds or revenue from biodiversity to the government is critical in mobilising the resources and shaping the relative prices of goods and services. In fact, the government has fiscal instruments like tax, subsidy, fees and fines, liability and offsets with which it can potentially implement incentives or disincentives for conservation/reducing stress on biodiversity. Further, revenue raised through these instruments can be assigned for conservation purposes. An analysis of how these instruments are utilised can help us understand their underutilised potential in realising the conservation of biodiversity. Besides, we should explore the feasibility of using these revenues for creating a dedicated fund for the conservation and management of biodiversity.

Section 27 (1) of the Biodiversity Act, 2002, stipulates that the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) receives money from the Centre towards the National Biodiversity Fund in the form of grants or loans. As per Section 32 (1) of the Act, the State government may pay to the State Biodiversity Board (SSB) any grants or loans to be utilised under this Act. Section 41 stipulates that every local body shall constitute a Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) to promote conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity, including preservation of habitats, conservation of land races, folk varieties and cultivars.

On the other hand, as per Section 42 of the Act, the State government may pay the Local Biodiversity Fund (LBF) in the form of a grant or loan for the conservation of biodiversity. Apart from it, the LBF will receive funds from NBA and SBB in terms of grants or loans. However, the BMCs may levy charges by way of collection of fees from any person for accessing any biological resource for commercial purposes from areas coming under their purview.

People’s Involvement

As per the Biodiversity Act, each gram panchayat is supposed to create a BMC and prepare the People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBR) with all information pertaining to plants, animals and other bio-resources. It appears that some States did not form these committees cent per cent; though they are created, there are no 100% PBRs that have documented the bio-resources systematically (Final Report of Chennai NBA).

Preparation of good quality PBRs is critical in the conservation of biological resources which, in turn, influences the income of the BMCs. In fact, the amount that would accrue to BMCs, as part of access and benefit sharing (ABS), would greatly depend on the biological resources indicated by the PBRs. Local people’s involvement in the preparation of PBRs is critical in documenting bioresources. Hence, the focus should be on the formation of BMCs and preparing the PBRs. The States which are at the forefront in meeting the compliance include Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Punjab.

Immediate Need

Mainstreaming biodiversity in all departments, including the intended nationally determined contribution (INDC), is the immediate need of the hour. While implementing their activities each department should ensure that the concept of biodiversity is included, embedded and aligned with their policies, plans and programmes so that it would percolate down to the grassroots level wherein actual implementation takes place.

ABS with its three categories, viz, administrative fees, resource fees and penalties, is an important mechanism in the promotion of the conservation of biodiversity and its regulation and a key source of biodiversity finance. It is imperative that the local self-governments are given the necessary funding for actively promoting the conservation of different species. The SBBs are expected to prepare action plans, organise meetings, workshops and seminars with various stakeholders at the State, district and sub-district levels so as to enhance awareness about the significance of biodiversity, capacity building of stakeholders and implement its activities in a mission mode.

Further, one can encourage public-private partnerships wherein ecotourism and related initiatives can be undertaken that can promote awareness about forest ecosystems while providing employment to the local people and conserving the flora and fauna. It is equally important to mention that capacity building for biodiversity businesses is essential as there is immense potential that can create employment and income opportunities. However, many are utilising genetic resources for research and commercial purposes in the preparation of herbal medicines on a large scale. Therefore, tapping resources from these sources is an important agenda before the authorities.