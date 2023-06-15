Opinion: The power of power nap

By Dr Moulika Mandal

Extensive research supports the concept of ‘afternoon power nap,’ altering the perception of napping from an indicator of laziness and unproductivity to a method for enhancing productivity and brain health. Several workplaces, including Google, Cisco, and Ben and Jerry’s, have implemented nap pods to facilitate employee rejuvenation through napping.

Furthermore, certain gyms and fitness centres educate individuals on relaxation techniques and actively promote the practice of napping. From the likes of Winston Churchill to Mariah Carey, advocates of afternoon siestas have spanned across diverse realms.

The Benefits

Boosts brain function: We live in an environment that constantly stimulates our brain. Brief restorative reposes provide an opportunity for the brain to consolidate information, process emotions and repair itself. Regular napping enhances problem-solving and decision-making skills, alertness and productivity. A meta-analysis revealed that brief naps up to two hours have been demonstrated to enhance cognition function, especially alertness (Dutheil et al, 2021).

Boosts mental health: Napping can alleviate negative affect and enhance mood in response to acute stressors (Wofford et al, 2022). Regular nappers have reported higher levels of happiness. Additionally, brief naps have been found to facilitate improved emotional regulation, and dreaming may serve as a mechanism for processing negative emotional experiences. Effective communication and collaboration between brain regions, specifically the medial prefrontal cortex and amygdala, during sufficient sleep, contribute to enhanced emotional control and overall well-being.

Boosts physical health: For all the wear and tear that happens during wakefulness, the body repairs itself during sleep. It aids in relieving muscle tension, lowering blood pressure and promoting relaxation. A Swiss study found that individuals who nap once or twice a week have a reduced risk of experiencing cardiovascular events (Häusler et al, 2019).

Getting it Right

Time it right: Dr Suzanne Bertisch, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, suggests early afternoon is more appropriate for napping and late afternoon napping may affect night sleep. The Sleep Foundation recommends a time between 12 am and 2 pm when there is a dip in productivity and alertness due to mid-day meal. Also, the optimum duration of the naps is 20-30 minutes.

Shorter naps prevent one from entering deep stages of sleep, which can lead to grogginess. Frequent and longer naps increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (Yamada et al, 2015). Taking daytime naps longer than 30 minutes has been linked to a higher likelihood of having non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Another side-effect of daytime napping is the release of inflammatory cytokines released by the immune system that cause inflammation in the body (Qu et al, 2014). While the mechanism is not clear, the correlation does exist.

Maintaining a consistent sleep-wake schedule helps regulate our body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. Although initially challenging, consistent efforts make it attainable. Establishing a predictable pattern of going to bed and waking up at the same time aligns with our natural sleep-wake cycles. This consistency strengthens the body’s sleep and wake signals, facilitating easier sleep onset and refreshed awakening. It enhances sleep quality, daytime alertness, and overall physical and mental well-being. Adhering to a regular sleep schedule and initiating an afternoon nap every day at the same time trains our bodies to follow a healthy and synchronised routine.

Create a distraction-free space right: A quiet and comfortable environment, preferably away from noise and disruptions may enhance the quality of sleep. Simple measures like dimming the lights or using a sleep mask, comfortable temperature and comfortable clothing/bedding, may create a conducive atmosphere.

Habituate it right: Firstly, not everyone can feasibly take daytime naps due to professional and personal constraints, and that is understandable. Secondly, even if the circumstances allow for a nap, achieving optimal results may require some time and practice. Sleep is primarily an involuntary process for most individuals, making it challenging to time naps precisely and awaken before entering deeper sleep stages.

The concept of a “coffee nap” involves consuming caffeine before a brief period of sleep. It takes approximately 20-30 minutes for caffeine to take effect. Additionally, caffeine helps clear adenosine, a compound responsible for inducing feelings of fatigue. The combined impact of caffeine and reduced adenosine levels can enhance alertness and leave you feeling more revitalised, resulting in effective naps.

Emphasising the importance of obtaining the appropriate type of afternoon naps, rather than indiscriminate napping, is crucial. Improper napping practices may have adverse effects on our well-being. To ensure maximum benefits, it is important to consider factors such as timing, duration and environmental conditions when engaging in afternoon naps.

Short, well-timed naps of 20-30 minutes can enhance cognitive function and alertness, while longer or frequent naps may have negative implications on cardiovascular health and the risk of conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. By understanding and implementing proper napping techniques, we can harness the positive impact of afternoon naps and avoid any potential harm.