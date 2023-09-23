Oppn steps up pressure on LS Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri

Speaker Birla had on Friday warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated and his remarks were expunged from parliamentary records but the INDIA bloc parties had demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House.

By PTI Updated On - 07:29 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Saturday stepped up pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for stringent action against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House.

As the BJP faced flak over Bidhuri’s utterances, party MP Nishikant Dubey questioned Ali’s conduct in the House and urged the Speaker to form an inquiry committee to look into statements made by the BSP MP and members from parties like the TMC and the DMK in Lok Sabha.

He alleged that Ali made “highly objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that provoked the ruling party member.

Also, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb shared a video clip on X purportedly of Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and asked if any opposition leader had condemned it

Speaker Birla had on Friday warned Bidhuri of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated and his remarks were expunged from parliamentary records but the INDIA bloc parties had demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House.

The BJP had issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

As Bidhuri’s remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, Ali had said that he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.