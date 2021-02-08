Opposition leaders criticising CM for their political survival: Gutha

Sukender Reddy said opposition leaders are welcome to point out shortcomings, if any, in government policies.

By | Published: 4:07 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said leaders of opposition parties were making baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for their own survival in politics.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said opposition leaders are welcome to point out shortcomings, if any, in government policies, but, they are behaving as if their political survival was dependent on criticising the Chief Minister. “It has become a fashion for Congress and BJP leaders to make a baseless statements that Chandrashekhar Rao would be sent to the jail. In the bargain, the opposition parties are also trying to stall development of the State which is against the interest of the people,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister was keen on completing pending projects in Nalgonda district and take up new lift irrigation projects with the objective of providing irrigation facility to every acre of cultivable land. “The State government has sanctioned more than 15 lift irrigation schemes for the district at a total cost of Rs 3,000 crores. The sanctioned lift irrigation schemes would provide irrigation facility to an additional 55,000 acre of agricultural land in the district,” the Council Chairman observed.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao had recently held a review meeting where he instructed officials to complete Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and Udhaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme within a year, he said the Chief Minister also assured allocation of required funds in the budget for the completion of SLBC tunnel.

When asked about the vandalism of BJP members at Gurrampode Thanda, he said nothing can be achieved through violence. “Telangana State became a reality only because of Chandrashekhar Rao. First of all, opposition leaders should bear in mind that while making comments against him, they should realise that the TRS government had completed Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy and Bheema irrigation projects, which were kept pending by the Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “The completion of these projects resulted in irrigation facility to lakhs of acres in Telangana State,” he pointed out.

Stating that the Chief Minister would address a public meeting at Haliya after laying foundation stones for lift irrigation projects at Nettempadu, he asked the people to attend the meeting in large numbers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .