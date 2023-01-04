Opposition parties busy with allegations, BRS addressing people’s issues: Badugula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

BRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav slammed Opposition parties for making baseless allegations against the State government rather than fighting against the Centre on pending issues pertaining to Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Wednesday slammed Opposition parties for making baseless allegations against the State government rather than fighting against the Central government on the pending issues pertaining to Telangana. The Opposition leaders were advised to strive for development of the State.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said while the people of the country were waiting for BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the nation and implement the Telangana model across the country, Opposition leaders were making baseless allegations as they were unable to digest the reception granted by the people to Chandrashekhar Rao. He said only the Chief Minister and the BRS could ensure that the nation’s wealth was utilised for socio-economic empowerment of the entire population of the country.

“But the Opposition leaders like BJP State president Bandi Sanjay do not have the wisdom to understand the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Rather than doing anything beneficial for the State, Sanjay confines himself to make baseless allegations and rhetoric speeches. He has no guts to question the Central government over the injustice being meted out to Telangana,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member urged people to avail the services being extended under the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme. The Chief Minister had already allotted Rs 200 crore and made around 55 lakh spectacles available for distribution to the needy. About 1.54 crore people were screened under first phase of Kanti Velugu programme, he said.