Oracle forecasts rains in the Rangam ritual at Lashkar Bonalu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The renowned oracle of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, during the Rangam ritual on Monday has predicted rains in Telangana. The soothsayer, whose Rangam is a much-awaited annual ritual, said that she was happy with the prayers offered by the devotees during the Bonalu celebrations and the Goddess is satisfied by their devotion.

The State will receive ample rains this year and though disasters might occur, the Goddess will protect her devotees. “The onus of protecting people is my responsibility. I will safeguard them,” the Oracle said.

She also said that for five weeks pujas should be performed and ‘Naivedyam’ should be offered on a daily basis.

The temple priest told the Oracle that by the next Bonalu, they will try to do more pujas and sought her blessings.

A large number of people thronged to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple to seek blessings of the deity and witness the famous Rangam ritual.

Elaborate arrangements were in place at the temple so that people do not face hardships.