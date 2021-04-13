Organic farming promotes environmental sustainability

The crop is grown based on the quality of the soil and the season.

Organic farming is the best method of farming in which crops are grown without the use of fertilisers and pesticides. Gomutra, vegetable peels and cow dung are used as fertiliser and added to soil as manure. Ewe berries of sheep and goats contain nitrogen in good amounts and can be added to the soil. Gomutra is very healthy as it can heal any kind of health issues.

Organic farming is an ancient method that is developing with technology. Farmers, the providers of food, are very vital for human survival. Farming becomes tough as no one can approximately make out the weather. A farmer’s life is very tough and hard working. Agriculture has always been important for everyone and it contributes half of the revenue of India. Many people are adopting organic farming.

The crop is grown based on the quality of the soil and the season. The soil should neither be too acidic nor basic but neutral for the better quality of the crop. There are six major steps involved in farming. The first one is crop selection which means selecting the correct crop according to the season.

The second step is to prepare the land. The third step is selecting the proper seeds and sowing them. The fourth is irrigation and watering the crop. The fifth step involves crop growth and adding natural fertilisers such as gomutra. The sixth and the last step is the harvesting of the crops. It’s a method that increases the lifespan and happiness and health of the people.

