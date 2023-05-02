Mancherial quality analyst turns organic farmer

Adepu Srikanth is now supervising cultivation of mangoes on a 12 acre-farm at Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Adepu Srikanth at his mango farm in Mancherial.

Mancherial: An MBA graduate who ventured into organic farming three years ago is now a successful farmer in the district. Even while working with Wipro Technologies Limited, Adepu Srikanth is excelling in agriculture and setting an example to other youngsters.

Srikanth, a young inspiring and innovative farmer from Shivvaram village in Jaipur mandal, is a quality analyst with the Bengaluru-based multi-national company. With the pandemic triggering the work from home concept, he began growing paddy, different vegetables, pulses, watermelon, guava, mango, sapota in his two acres of land. He is now supervising cultivation of mangoes on a 12 acre-farm at Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal as well.

“Decline in the original tastes of food cooked using paddy, vegetables, pulses and the profound influence of my parents inspired me to enter into organic farming in 2020. I learnt the intricacies of this field by following classes of natural farming advocate Subhash Palekar. I am able to spend time farming as I am on work from home facility,” Srikanth told ‘Telangana Today’.

The 27-year-old said he had mastered growing and ripening of mangoes through experts, scientists, experienced farmers and reading research articles published by the National Institute of Plant Health Management, Hyderabad. His ambition was to spread his Mokshaam Farmz, an institute of sorts and to educate students and farmers by conducting field visits.

Srikanth creates awareness among farmers over organic farming by actively operating a handle titled Mookshaam Farmz on Instagram, an account on Facebook and a YouTube channel. He is known for door-delivering and parceling organic farm products and mangoes to customers in different parts of Telangana. He said he was being consulted by mango growers to increase their yield using eco-friendly ways and to produce organic fruits.

The techie-turned farmer was felicitated by Government Whip Balka Suman, voluntary organization Grama Bharati, Hajipur Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) and members of Lions Club International-Mancherial unit for excelling in the field of agriculture.

