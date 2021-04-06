Organic fodder for sheep developed

Protocols for various organic meats in works

Hyderabad: Organic is in. It is not uncommon to find organic vegetables and fruits. But now, there will also be meat from organically raised sheep. The ICAR- National Research Centre of Meat here at Chengicherla on the city outskirts has developed organic fodder and will certify the sheep that is fedon it, said its director Dr SB Barbuddhe.

“We certify the sheep reared organically. This is being done for the first time in India,” he said adding meat from organically reared sheep is part of the efforts being taken up to offer value-added products in the meatsegment.

It is working to develop an organised meat sector through meat production, processing, and utilisation technologies and serve the cause of meat animal producers, processors, and consumers. The institute is also working with Crida at Santoshnagar on evolving protocols for rearing various animals organically, he said.

Among others, ICAR-NRCM is working on developing packaging products and technologies to improve the shelf life of meat. It has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Packaging on this.

The institute has already developed a sensor that will tell if the stored meat is usable or has spoiled.

“Meat is perishable. Some shops store the meat for more than the required period. Our senor identifies changes the colour if it is spoilt. This sticker is made up of natural pigments and a nanomaterial. It senses biochemical or microbial changes in the food. It can detect specific pathogen developing in the food or the specific gases from food spoiling and change the colour accordingly. We have this technology ready for commercialisation,” he explained.

It has also developed a bio-degradable packaging for meat products using biopolymers, nanomaterials and bioplastics.

“Meat sector has immense business potential. Already a lot of new-age entrepreneurs have taken up meat and value addition as their main business,” he said adding its agri-business incubator has already helped self-help group in Siddipet in setting up a business that involves selling pickles and raw meat.

Packaging technologies,online trade, value-added products, and allied aspects have good demand. Citingthe demand, he said Hyderabad sells Haleem worth about 1,000 in just one month. Also, Hyderabadi Biryani is the most preferred dish of locals as well as those visiting Hyderabad, he said.

“The Telangana Government has introduced a pioneering sheep rearing scheme with huge outlay. That will galvanise the entire chain-producers, processors, retail, storage and consumers,” he said. Among others,it is working on technologies to identify adulteration of meat.

