Oscar 2024 nominations: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ leads the pack

The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

By ANI Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Los Angeles: And the wait is over. The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan’s directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ topped the list with the maximum nods. The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

Cillian Murphy, who essayed the role of Robert Oppenheimer, grabbed a spot in the Best Actor category. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt scored her first-ever Oscar nomination. As per People, Emily earned an Academy Award nod for Supporting Actress for her performance as s Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr. too secured a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played the role of Louis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. ‘Oppenheimer’ will compete with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie, ‘The Holdovers’ and other films for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.