Osmania University and JNTU-H TBI sign MoU with OTBI

The OTBI and JTBI will work together to create a screening committee in order to collectively circulate the application forms and evaluate the proposals presented.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

The OTBI and JTBI will work together to create a screening committee in order to collectively circulate the application forms and evaluate the proposals presented.

Hyderabad: Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI), Osmania University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad JNTU-H TBI (JTBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Friday.

The OTBI and JTBI will work together to create a screening committee in order to collectively circulate the application forms and evaluate the proposals presented. The TBIs of both universities will provide mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities to the selected startups.

The MoU was signed by OTBI Director Prof. E Vidya Sagar and JTBI Director Prof. M Asha Rani. According to officials, pre-incubation, incubation, and acceleration programmes have been jointly developed by the two TBIs. With the partnership, innovators and students from both universities would gain a great deal.