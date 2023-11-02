Senior journalist Dr Nandyala Bhupal Reddy awarded doctorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:35 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and T-SAT program producer Dr Nandyala Bhupal Reddy has been awarded doctorate in the Department of Political Science for his ‘Electoral Process in India A Case Study Nalgonda District Legislature 1999’.

Reddy completed his post-graduation in Political Science from Nizam College and PhD in Political Science from Osmania University. He researched under the supervision of Prof. K. Tirupathi Reddy on the topic “Electoral Process in India A Case Study Nalgonda District 1999 Andhra Pradesh Legislature”.

Reddy has experience of five years as a lecturer, 23 years as a journalist in Telugu TV, and is currently working as a program producer in T-SAT network channels.