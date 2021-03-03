Osmania University exams: revise paper pattern, duration to continue

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: In a respite to students, Osmania University (OU) which scheduled UG III and V semester examinations from March 16 has decided to continue with the revised question paper pattern and duration, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like in the last semester, theory examinations of UG (CBCS) III and V semester (regular) (BA/BCom/BSc/BBA/BSW) will be conducted for two hours and there will be more choices in the question paper. A detailed exam schedule will be issued in the due course.

During II and IV semester theory examinations, the university had revised the question paper pattern and reduced the duration of the exam from three hours to two hours due to pandemic.

“The revised question paper pattern and duration of the examination will conclude with III and V semester examinations. For the next semester exams, students will have regular question paper and exam duration,” an official said.

About 1.60 lakh students are expected to take the UG semester examinations. The university authorities are arranging about 310 centres for smooth conduct of the examinations. Students will be allotted exam centres via jumbling system.

All principals of the UG colleges have been instructed to hold practical examinations, SEC, GE etc., for III and V semester regular courses- BA/BCom/BSc/BBA/BSW, all courses, on or before March 15. They were also instructed to upload marks of practicals, internals, SEC, and GE on or before March 15. After the due date, the college login will be closed.

Meanwhile, the university has revised III semester exams time-table for various PG courses.

The CBCS-regular examinations of MSc/MA/MCom/MSW/MLiBISc/BLiBISc/MJ&MC/MCom (IS) will now be held from March 20 to 30. The paper-I will be held on March 20, paper-II on March 22, paper-III on March 24, paper-IV on March 26 and paper-V on March 30. The exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from March 10.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .