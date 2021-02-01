Osmania University reschedules law exams

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Monday postponed LLB (3YDC), LLB (Hon) (3YDC) III and V semesters regular, and BA LLB (5YDC), BBA LLB (5YDC), BCom LLB (5YDC) III, V, VII and IX semester examinations scheduled to start from February 3 and re-scheduled them from February 5.

The exams were re-scheduled due to non-availability of centres for required strength to follow the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the OU said in a press release.

The re-scheduled time-table would be issued in the due course. However, LLM exams would be held as per the schedule i.e. from February 3, it added.

