Osmania University reschedules PG semester end exams

The varsity will hold internal exams on July 26 and 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a relief to students, the Osmania University has rescheduled the PG semester end exams, which will now commence from August 16 instead of July 28. A detailed schedule will be shortly notified.

The university took this decision during a meeting convened by Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana with principals of campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges, District PG Centres, and Controller of Exams among other officials here on Saturday.

Earlier this week, students of campus colleges staged protest demanding the varsity to postpone the semester end exams citing non-completion of syllabus.

Prior to semester end exams, remedial classes will be conducted. The varsity will hold internal exams on July 26 and 27.

Further, it was decided to re-conduct the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2023 for MCJ (Masters in Communication & Journalism) course and the test date will be announced in the due course.

Issues related with hostels and introduction of new courses from the present academic year were also discussed.

In another meeting held with the administrators of Building Division, Electrical and Health Centre, issues related to maintenance and water-logging and water seepage due to heavy rains were discussed in detail.