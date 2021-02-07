OU hostels, mess facilities to reopen from Feb 16

The university administration on Saturday also issued a circular to all principals regarding the reopening of hostels and mess facilities

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has decided to reopen its hostels and mess facilities on the campus and in constituent colleges from February 16. The decision was taken recently during a meeting of principals of campus and constituent colleges here.

The university administration on Saturday also issued a circular to all principals regarding the reopening of hostels and mess facilities, asking them to take up sanitisation in the hostels and mess facilities besides making arrangements for thermal screening of students as per guidelines issued by the government. They were also asked to collect Rs 5,000 from boarders as an advance for mess fee on or before February 12.

All students have to register for the academic renewal by paying Rs 240. The boarders must follow self-sanitisation besides wearing mask and carrying a sanitiser.

The administration also instructed principals to immediately initiate steps to vacate non-boarders from hostels.

“The hostels facility for the research scholars registered/admitted during 2013 was already closed. If anyone is still staying in the hostels, they have to vacate immediately,” reads the circular.

The hostels and mess facilities in campus and constituent colleges of the university were closed from mid-March last year due to Covid-19. As per directions of the State government, all educational institutions across the State have reopened for physical classes for Classes IX and above from February 1.

