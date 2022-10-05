Our country desperately needs opposition right now: Jwala Gutta

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 02:18 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched his national party on the auspicious occasion of Dasara on Wednesday, badminton player and former world champion Jwala Gutta extended her wishes to him.

Speaking exclusively to ‘Telangana Today’, Gutta said, “I wish him all the good luck. Being a sportsperson, I believe in healthy and fair competition, and I feel our country desperately needs opposition right now. The playfield is open for all and I give CM Chandrashekar garu all my best regards.”

Gutta added, “The TRS government has been very generous towards sportspersons and introduced a lot of incentives when they came into power. I received incentives from the government as well and I am thankful to the CM for that. Dasara is the celebration of victory over evil, so I hope that we always think of the bigger picture and do whatever we do for the larger good of society. My special request to everyone is to promote equality.”