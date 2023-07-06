Our Universe Hums Through Gravitational Waves | Space Research

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:08 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

Eight years after detecting the first gravitational waves, scientists now say that they found solid evidence for the ‘background hum’ of the universe.

The breakthrough was made by hundreds of scientists across North America, Europe, China, India, and Australia who joined forces under the banner of the International Pulsar Timing Array consortium. They worked on detecting gravitational waves on several continents using radio telescopes.