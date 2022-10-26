‘OurBetterPlanet’ roots for sustainable collection

Hyderabad: Many people often tend to use sustainable collections, which are good for the environment also give us a comfortable feeling while using. There are a few start-ups and online stores which sell sustainable, organic collections which would definitely make you peep into their websites.

‘Recycle’ and ‘upcycle’ are the two things most of fashion curators and designers think about these days. A few women entrepreneurs who believe in upcycled and recycled collection – be it clothes, accessories or décor items – share their ideas on OurBetterPlanet.

At an event organised in the city a while ago, Pallavi Srivastava, founder and CEO, OurBetterPlanet, said, “The third chapter of ‘Conscious Souk’ in Hyderabad was held in association with DAV Media. The first was organised in Goa and the second in Bengaluru. We planned the event with the sole aim of generating a buzz and making sustainability an accepted norm, along with introducing the relevant brands to new audiences.”

Sharing happiness about “bringing together a group of carefully curated brands from across the country in different segments from fashion, decor, wellness, accessories and so much more”, Pallavi said the one-day event enabled every participating brand to convey their brand story as a part of the sustainable ecosystem. “OurBetterPlanet, a curated marketplace for sustainable products, assists customers in making better lifestyle decisions and improving the environment through the website,” she added.

The brand ‘Cancelled Plans’ is involved in creating clothes and bags from recycled pharmaceutical waste. “Our company seeks to creatively utilise waste products that normally end up in landfills or in our seas without ever serving their intended purpose. Due to the nature of industrial operations, we work with adjacent businesses to collect non-hazardous rubbish, which is usually of a high level and underutilised. We then convert these materials into design components and combine them with standard materials to create useful and durable daily objects. We love rejected products and don’t hesitate to use them,” says Mallika Reddy.

‘Rimagined’ is run by Shailaja Rangarajan and team, who work with all types of garbage like tyres, clothing, scarves, and crewel from Srinagar carpets. They see many potential uses for each item that is thrown away. The team was inspired to produce the incredible range today by their emphasis on usefulness and unwavering commitment to quality. “True progress is when everyone is engaged and prospering, and I’m very proud of the team members when they take on new responsibilities,” said Shailaja.

Effy, a business owned by six women, hopes to contribute responsibly to the preservation of the environment and the development of a sustainable future.

Vandana Advani who runs ‘Sona Enterprises’, a traditional clothing manufacturing and export company, has 40 years of experience in manufacturing and exports. “As a result of three generations of expertise, our family business, and knowledge of the garment manufacturing industry, Effy is equipped to develop goods that are wholly ethical and sustainable. The company began by providing masks for the employees of clothing factories during the lockdown. With the debut of Effy, the first-ever reasonably priced organic fashion company started in India,” she claimed.

These women entrepreneurs are carving out a place for themselves by fusing innovative ideas with extensive expertise and contributing their best to mitigate the effects of global warming.