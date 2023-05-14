Outfit Ideas for Summer

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with new outfits. Here are some summer outfit ideas that you can try.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:15 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Summer is the perfect time to experiment with new outfits. Whether you’re going for brunch, a picnic, or a day outing with friends, there are many outfit options to wear during the heat. Here are some summer outfit ideas that you can try:

Sundress:

Sundresses are a must-have in your wardrobe during summer. These dresses are comfortable, and versatile, and come in a variety of prints. Choose a flowy maxi dress for a boho-chic look, or a fitted midi dress for a more sophisticated vibes.

Cropped Blazers with Jeans:

Cropped blazers with statement jeans are giving material girl vibes this summer, pair these tops with edgy chained jeans and heels for a night out with your girls, and do not forget to accessorise your fit.

Vest and Trousers:

The perfect office-appropriate fit for the season is the tailored vests with matching trousers, and this combination in linen is just the right light and breezy fit that was needed.

Cargo Pants and Basic White top:

White tops with cargo pants make a great fit together. Wear a collared tee, cropped or not with cargo pants, and pair it up with minimal accessories and a bag to complete the look.

Paper bag denim shorts with muscle tee:

If you are looking at dressing casual, you can put together a muscle tee with a pair of paper bag denim shorts with a clinched high waist, and add the trendy gold link chain with sneakers for the perfect summer look.

Jumpsuits:

Jumpsuits are another easy-to-wear option for summer. They save the extra effort to put an outfit together. They come in a range of styles to dress causal or extra dressy.

Maxi Skirts:

These are a great alternative to dresses. They are comfortable, and airy, and can be dressed up or down. Pair them with a simple tank top and flats for a casual look, or dress them up with a cute top and heels.