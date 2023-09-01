Over 12,000 candidates turn up to mega job mela at Nalgonda IT Hub

| Over 12000 Candidates Turn Up To Mega Job Mela At Nalgonda It Hub

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Nalgonda: Over 12,000 candidates turned up to Mega Job Mela organised here on Friday under the “Local Jobs to Local Candidates” programme for filling up jobs in IT hub at Nalgonda.

In all, 13 companies including Connx, C2S Technologies, DMANTZ Technologies Private Limited, DIGIXFORM, Hitloop, GSR Media, KBK Group, Hermitage Infortech, Smart IMS, BharathCloud, Splash BI, Nfolks Data Solutions, Konam Foundation and Info Junction have participated in the job mela held by Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK).

They also conducted interviews for the shortlisted candidates based on their qualification and their score in the online test. In the first phase, these companies were going to recruit 3,600 candidates in different positions.

Graduates, engineering and management students enrolled their names and took the online exam, whose link was sent to their mobile numbers.

Construction of building for IT Hub was taken up at Nalgonda at a cost of Rs 95 crore. Except for finishing works, the building was almost ready for occupation by the IT companies.

Inaugurating the mela, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said that IT sector was spreading to tire-II cities and towns in the state due to proactive measures taken by the state government. It would facilitate the engineering students to get the jobs in IT sector in their area.

About 15 companies have come forward to set up their offices in Nalgonda. He exuded confidence that 50 companies would open their branches in IT hub as sufficient office space was available.

He said that the Congress leader, who held the IT portfolio in earlier Congress government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state had announced an IT hub to Nalgonda, but failed to implement it.

He said that K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT hub of Nalgonda within a fortnight. TASK Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Sinha, representatives of different IT companies attended the programme.