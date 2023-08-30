| Seven Agricultural Workers Injured In Road Accident In Nalgonda

Seven agricultural workers injured in road accident in Nalgonda

The road accident took place at 5 pm when an auto-rickshaw, in which the women were travelling, turned turtle after losing control at a curve at Salkanuru.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Seven women, all working as agriculture labourers, were injured in a road accident at Salkanuru of Vemulapally mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The road accident took place at 5 pm when an auto-rickshaw, in which the women were travelling, turned turtle after losing control at a curve at Salkanuru.

Police said 11 women were traveling in the auto at the time of the accident.

They were returning to their native place Ravulapenta after work at Sarvaram village in Thipparthi mandal.

The injured women were shifted to the area hospital at Miryalaguda for treatment.