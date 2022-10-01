Over 1500 students of KITS-Warangal secure jobs through campus placement

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology (KITS), Warangal, chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao said more than 70 Multinational top IT and Core Engineering companies had recruited over 1500 students from the institute during campus placement drives for the academic year 2021-22.

“For the current academic year 2022-23, reputed MNCs including Oracle, Hyundai, Chubb, Accenture, e2 Online, ZF, MuSigma, Hexaware Technologies, Cognizant, Dextara and TCS have also offered jobs to a total of 459 who are in the final year of their BTech. and MTech courses,” he said in a press note here on Saturday.

“In the process of both online and offline modes of the campus hiring process by the companies, KITSW recorded a result of 90 percent placement in 2021-22. The college secured more than 800 job offers in four IT MNCs viz DXC Technology, TCS, Cognizant Technology, and Wipro,” Rao said, adding that 30 companies offered their selectees with a cost to company (CTC)/gross salary per annum from Rs 6 lakh to 31 lakh.

“World’s leaders including Amazon, Deloitte, GE Energy, Experian IDC, Chubb, Cisco, DBS, HSBC, Netcracker, Wells Fargo, Target, Wiley mthree, Accenture, Mu Sigma, TA Digital etc., are among the 70 companies that hired students in their campus recruitment drives. Our campus placement hub also included the top core MNCs like JSW, Technip FMC, Medha Servo Drives, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Mobis, Milekal Steel, Sirpur Paper Mills,” he said.

KITS Warangal principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said the success could be attributed to both the versatile internal training programmes by the faculty and the external training programmes by industry experts, conducted meticulously from time to time.