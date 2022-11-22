Telangana: Over 20 pvt engineering colleges fined for charging more fee than prescribed

| Over 20 Pvt Engineering Colleges Fined For Charging More Fee Than Prescribed

Following complaints from students, the TAFRC has served notices on some of the prominent engineering colleges operating in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Acting against engineering colleges that charged excess fee than the prescribed, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has imposed a fine of Rs.2 lakh per student on over 20 private engineering colleges.

Following complaints from students, the TAFRC has served notices on some of the prominent engineering colleges operating in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

“Mainly colleges were found collecting excess fees than what was prescribed by the State government. As decided earlier, on the basis of number of complaints received, a fine of Rs.2 lakh per student was imposed on the errant colleges. The process is ongoing,” a senior official said.

Based on the recommendations of the TAFRC, the State government through the GO 37 fixed the tuition fee for 159 private engineering colleges in the State for a three year block period starting this academic year. The government also fixed fees for services including reading room, computer and internet fee.

Several colleges were found charging excess fees for registration, special services, lab, reading room and library.