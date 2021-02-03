Over Rs 124 crore spent to promote tourism in 2017-20: Centre

Patel said that different media campaigns are conducted by the Ministry of Tourism to promote domestic tourism in India.

By | Published: 2:17 pm

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that more than Rs 124 crore was spent in the last three years on media campaigns for tourism promotion in the country.

The information was given through a reply by Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel to a written question by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Bhaskar Rao Nekkanti and Prashanta Nanda.

Patel said that different media campaigns are conducted by the Ministry of Tourism to promote domestic tourism in India. In the last three years, campaigns in the print media, television, online, radio, theatre and SMSes were run.

Patel said Rs 25,70,95,135 was spent in 2017-18, Rs 65,25,12,193 in 2018-19 and Rs 33,27,44,370 in 2019-20. Thus, in last three years, Rs 1,24,23,51,698 was spent on media campaigns related to tourism.

The Minister said that media plans are received by the Ministry of Tourism through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Doordarshan, and National Film Development Corporation. This campaign is run for all the states of India and not any particular state.