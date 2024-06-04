Owaisi retains stronghold

Winning the seat for the fifth time in a row, he also had a sizable margin in defeating his BJP opponent Madhavi Latha Kompella with a margin of more than 3.38 lakh votes.

Published Date - 4 June 2024

File photo of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: Retaining his stronghold over the old city, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi registered a comfortable win from the Hyderabad Parliament constituency polling 6,61,981 votes in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Madhavi Latha Kompella seemed to give a tough fight to Owaisi in the initial rounds, but by noon, the latter established a strong lead which continued till the last rounds of counting. In round number 10, the AIMIM candidate was leading with a margin of almost one lakh.

Despite a high-intensity campaign that grabbed headlines and attracted police cases, the BJP candidate was limited to 3,23,894 votes. Mohammed Waliullah Sameer from the Congress and Srinivas Yadav Gaddam from the BRS secured 62,962 and 18,641 votes respectively.

The highest number of counting rounds in the district were for the Yakutpura Assembly constituency, the lowest was also from Hyderabad, as Charminar had only 15 rounds of counting.

Moreover, Owaisi registered his win across the seven Assembly constituencies that fall under the Hyderabad Parliament segment.

‘MIM will continue fight against fascist forces’ All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat defeating K Madhavi Latha of BJP by a huge margin of over 3,38,087 votes, thanked the supporters who came out in the scorching sun and cast their votes in his favour.

Speaking to media persons, he said AIMIM will continue its fight against the fascist forces and work harder for development of Hyderabad. Asaduddin Owaisi made a mention of Imtiyaz Jaleel, former Aurangabad MP, who lost the election to Shiv Sena. “In October, we will win the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. We will concentrate and will do better in Maharashtra,” he said.

To a question on who will be forming the government, he said, “Let us first wait for the final vote to be counted. I can’t speak right now, we don’t know the exact number. In my opinion I don’t think BJP will touch the figure of 272. I don’t know what will happen.”

He further said the BJP failed to keep its promises including those made to farmers, Dalit communities and unemployed youth. “It will be very interesting to see if Narendra Modi forms a coalition. It will be interesting to see Modi walking on crutches. Let us see what happens, sometimes a popcorn moment will come,” he said. Owaisi said they are not part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance and added, “If at all any non- BJP coalition forms a government, we would think about it.”

On the BRS party’s performance in Telangana, he said that he has immense respect for BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. “In a political journey you win elections and loose elections. We don’t know what they will do, they are own judges.