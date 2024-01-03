Owaisi trying to gain political advantage by disputing Ram Mandir issue: Bandi

Owaisi was trying to provoke Muslims youth by making controversial statements, Sanjay Kumar said while distributing Rama’s Akshintalu to houses in Chaitanyapuri colony here on Wednesday. The Akshinthalu were brought from Ayodhya under the aegis of the Sri Rama Trust.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:55 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing party meeting held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to gain political advantage by disputing the Rama Mandir idol consecration programme to be held on January 22.

Sanjay Kumar said that even the Muslim religious leaders across the country had not opposed the verdict of the Supreme Court on the construction of the Ram Mandir. Irrespective of political affiliations, Hindus in the country contributed their part and built a wonderful Ram Mandir.

They were eagerly waiting for the idol worshiping ceremony of Sri Ram, he said.