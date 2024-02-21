Owaisi urges Jayashankar to intervene and rescue Hyderabadi in Russia

Owaisi said the Indians were duped by an agent and sent there promising work as Army Security helpers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue three Indians, out of which one hails from Hyderabad, who were allegedly stranded in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

“Kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk and their families are justifiably worried,” Owaisi posted on ‘X’, tagging Jaishankar.

The matter came to light after the family members of one of the victims from Hyderabad, approached Owaisi.

Last month, the Hyderabad MP had also written to Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow to seek their intervention.

“They have not contacted their families since 25 days. Their families are very much worried about them and are intending to get them back to India, as they are the only bread earners of their families,” Owaisi said in the letter.

This is the first time that the presence of Indians fighting alongside the Russian military has been reported in the ongoing war.