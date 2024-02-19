BJP will snatch Hyderabad LS seat from MIM, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 05:39 PM

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and State BJP President G Kishan Reddy said that this time his party would snatch the Hyderabad Parliament seat from AIMIM.

Speaking to media on Monday, Kishan Reddy said the wind was blowing in favour of the BJP in the State and that this time the party would win the Hyderabad seat represented by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Even the minorities in the city want to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. People of the Old City are looking for a change. In the Assembly polls, BJP voting percentage increased considerably in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency and the Majlis vote percentage declined.

We are hopeful that the people will vote for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls,”he said.

Stating that his party was striving to win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, Kishan Reddy said his party was getting an encouraging response from the people in Telangana in support of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “With the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, all sections of society, especially women and youth, are coming forward to support the BJP, “he claimed.