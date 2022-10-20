Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Owaisi’s jibe on Modi’s ‘Cheetah’ statement triggers sea of comments on Twitter

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 20 October 22
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement over the country releasing cheetahs has triggered a fresh row on Twitter.

On Wednesday, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported Modi’s recent remark on cheetahs during the launch of the Defence Expo showcasing the products of Indian firms in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

The official twitter handle of PTI, quoting the PM, said: “Country has come a long way, earlier we used to release pigeons, now we release cheetahs: PM Modi.”

The AIMIM chief quote-tweeted the Prime Minister’s statement and added, “And rapists…”

Owaisi’s jibe came hours after the Gujarat government, in an affidavit, submitted that the premature release of the 11 men convicted and sentenced for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her 3-year-old child, was approved by the Centre.

Soon after Owaisi’s tweet, several netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with similar comments, slamming the Centre and Modi for the release of the convicts.

A user took to Twitter and posted a photo of Modi with a text saying, “Earlier we used to hang rapists, now we release rapists and murderers on ‘Good behaviour.’” For the unversed, Gujarat’s government had claimed that the convicts had been set free due to “good conduct” after serving more than 14 years in jail.

“Yes. Indeed. We also release rapists who commit the most heinous of crimes, and we are proud of it. It’s new India indeed (sic),” said another user.

Check out other tweets on the similar lines here:

