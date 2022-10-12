Akbaruddin Owaisi petitions HMR MD on old city metro rail works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday met Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Limited Managing Director, NVS Reddy and submitted a representation seeking expedition of the metro rail works from Imlibun to Falaknuma.

The MIM floor leader said that after repeated requests, the State government had allocated Rs.500 crore to HMRL for taking up works on the long pending connectivity to the old city from MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma under Corridor – II of 5.5 Kms.

“I had also requested the government to fix a timeline for taking up and completing the metro rail works on the old city stretch. It is strange, but true that there is undue delay in extending the metro rail connectivity in the old city, even after budgetary allocation was made in the financial year 2022-23,” he said.

NVS Reddy assured Akbaruddin Owaisi that necessary steps would be taken for speeding up the process.