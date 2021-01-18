Owners perform ‘Seemantham’ to pregnant cow in Kazipet

The ceremony was held in the presence of members of Dharani Sai Seva Sangh (DSSS)

Warangal Urban: In a unique expression of their love for their cow, a family performed ‘Seemantham’ (baby shower) for their pregnant cow at SBH colony in Kazipet on Sunday. The ceremony was held in the presence of members of Dharani Sai Seva Sangh (DSSS).

“Seemantham, a traditional ritual, is generally performed for a woman before the delivery of her first baby to seek the blessings of the gods for safe delivery. But we performed ‘Seemantham’ for our cow to express our love and respect for the sacred animal (Gomatha),” Pashikanti Veeresham, the cow’s owner said, and thanked the DSSS for its support in organising the function.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DSSS member Divvela Poornachander said they performed ‘Seemantham’ to the cow by offering fruits and clothes. “A priest was also called for the function. The women members of DSSS actively participated in the ritual,” Poornachander said, adding that DSSS had been conducting ‘Gopooja’ for cows every Friday at the Goshala at Kareemabad Ramachandra Swamy temple for the last four years.

“Our organisation, which has nearly 200 members, also conducts ‘Annadhanam’ for at least 1,000 people at Warangal Railway station twice a month (on the days of Amavasya and Pournima). The DSSS also revived a temple of Hanuman at Chiitedu near Girmajipet. We urge the Central government to take immediate steps to declare cow as the ‘national animal’ since it is revered as the sacred animal by Hindus,” he said, adding that governments should also check cow slaughter in the country.

