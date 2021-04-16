Paddapalli: Police help covid patient, family from Jharkhand

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Paddapalli: Kamanpur police, who are playing a vital role to check the spread of Covid-19 by educating people, displayed their humanity by providing shelter to a corona positive patient and his family members.

A family from Jharkhand engaged in centering work was staying in a rented house in Rompikunta of Kamanpur mandal. The owner of the house asked them to vacate the home after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.

On coming to know about the incident, Sub Inspector Shyam Patel visited the house and discussed the issue with the owner. When he refused to allow the family to stay in the house, the SI with the help of sarpanch and local youth shifted the family to the local government school and made arrangements for power supply. The family was also provided fruits, face masks and sanitizers.

Two other family members have also undergone Covid-19 testing.

When informed that two other villagers were also suffering from fever, SI carried out corona tests on them. Since they tested positive for the virus, the SI shifted them to Godavarikhani isolation center.

