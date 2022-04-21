Paddy procurement starts in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy inaugurating paddy purchasing center in Bompalli of Peddapalli on Thursday.

Peddapalli: Paddy procurement has started across the district. District administration made required arrangements to procure paddy from farmers. Local MLA D Manohar Reddy started the procurement process by inaugurating Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) centers in Bompalli and Raginedu of Peddapalli mandal on Thursday.

Though the central government refused to procure paddy from the state in the Yasangi season, the state government has decided to purchase crop in the interest of farmers by providing a minimum support price. Since it was decided to purchase 3.94 lakh metric tons of paddy in this season, the district administration has decided to set up 292 paddy procurement centers including PACS-215, Women Groups-58, DCMS-14 and Agriculture Market-5. It was estimated that 78 lakh gunny bags were required to purchase 3.94 lakh metric tons.

Despite the union government’s refusal to procure paddy from the state in the Yasangi season, paddy was cultivated in 1,73,986 acres as against 1,86,655 acres sowed by different crops in this season. 21,352 acres of land was left without cultivation. So, 4.40 lakh metric tons paddy yield is expected.

Speaking after inaugurating purchasing centers, Manohar Reddy came down heavily on the central government for deceiving the farmers by refusing to purchase paddy. Though it is going to be a huge burden on the exchequer of the state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to start the procurement process by opening paddy procurement centers across the state.

Besides showing discrimination on Telangana, the union government was trying to create hurdles to the state in all fronts, he alleged and informed that farming community is going to teach a befitting lesson to the central government in the near future. The Chief Minister has introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of the farming community. In the entire country, Telangana was the only state which was providing Rs 10,000 per acre of land towards investment, he informed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .