Paigah Palace to become CM Revanth Reddy’s Camp Office?

Speculation is rife that the Palace at Chiran Fort Lane in Begumpet has been selected to house the Chief Minister’s Camp Office

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 13 January 2024, 07:17 PM

Paigah Palace. Photo: X (Twitter)

Hyderabad: After official inspections at the MCR HRD Institute, is the State government now taking a good look at the Paigah Palace to be finalized as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s new camp office?

Speculation is rife that the Palace at Chiran Fort Lane in Begumpet has been selected to house the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The speculation gained weight with a team of senior officials recently inspecting the Palace. It has all the required infrastructure and interiors for making it the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Considering its proximity to the Begumpet airport and the BR Ambedkar Secretariat, officials are very positive about it. However, there is no official announcement in this regard.

“We are exploring different options, nothing has been finalized yet,” a senior official said.

Spread over five acres, the Paigah Palace has three buildings, including one Heritage structure. Since 2007, the US Consulate Office operated from the Palace before relocating to Nanakramguda in March last year.

The Palace is now maintained by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which operates from the Swarna Jyothi complex, Ameerpet.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister’s visit to the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCR HRD) in Jubilee Hills on December 10 had triggered speculations that the Vivekananda Block on the Institute premises was likely to be made the new camp office. Spread over 30 acres, the Institute has many blocks, including Manjeera, Godavari and others. But the Chief Minister had specifically enquired about the Vivekananda Block, which was close to the Chief Minister’s existing residence near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills.

Already, the wild bushes and shrubs have been cleared at the Vivekananda Block. The Chief Minister has already held a few meetings as well at the MCR HRD. However, unlike the block at MCR HRD, which will need quite a few modifications, the Paigah Palace is said to be equipped with all amenities to commence office operations immediately.