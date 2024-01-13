CM Revanth asks Centre for Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor

CM Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, during a meeting with the union Minister in New Delhi on Saturday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday requested union Minister for Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal to grant approval for the establishment of a new Industrial Corridor connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Miryalguda.

He stressed on the significance for according final clearances to the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor as well, pointing out that the Centre’s approval would result in an estimated benefit of Rs.2,300 crore for Telangana. The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, made these requests during a meeting with the union Minister in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also urged the union Minister to permit submitting new proposals against the earlier plans submitted by the past government for establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal.

During the UPA government’s rule, a National Design Centre (NDC) was approved to Hyderabad and a foundation was also laid by the then union Minister Anand Sharma. Reminding about the relocation of the NDC to Vijayawada post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister urged the union Minister to sanction another NDC to Telangana.

The Chief Minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana. There were vast lands in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts and the State government was willing to allot lands for establishing the Leather Park if the Centre approved the same, he said.

Responding positively to the appeal, the union Minister directed the Central government officials to look into the matter immediately.

This apart, the Chief Minister appealed to the union Minister to accord Greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. Emphasizing on the potential for accelerated industrial development, he said the conversion from Brownfield to Greenfield would facilitate in attracting additional funds to the tune of Rs.300 crore through grants.

The Chief Minister also reminded that the Telangana government had already evinced interest in establishing different industries related to technical textiles such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts and airbags. He urged Goyal to sanction the Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles / Testing Centre to Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also requested allocation of an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) to Telangana. There were seven handloom clusters in the State and setting up an IIHT would have a positive impact on training weavers in modern technology besides aiding in enhancing their income, he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the union Minister to release funds pending to Telangana and to extend support in development of the State. The union Minister assured that all cooperation would be extended to the Telangana government.

Union Industries department Joint Secretary Balaji, union Textiles department Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal and other senior officials from the State government were present.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also appealed to Goyal to release pending subsidy funds to the tune of Rs.4,256 crore payable to the Civil Supplies department. In addition to these issues, they also discussed about paddy procurement and other aspects with the union Minister.

During the Delhi visit, Revanth Reddy also participated in the preparatory meeting on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra, which was conducted under the chairmanship of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. Bhatti Vikramarka, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) and senior leaders from Telangana Congress are also in New Delhi and will be travelling to Manipur to participate in the inaugural session of the Yatra.