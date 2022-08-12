| Painted Apache Galwan Temptations Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Painted Apache, Galwan, Temptations, Bugsy & Watch My Stride caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Acrobat (RB) 46, not extended. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 46.5, moved easy. Southern Act (RB) 48, moved freely. Canterbury (Kuldeep Singh) 47 moved easy. Bangor On Dee (Kuldeep Singh) 48.5, moved freely.

800m:

NRI Touch (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy. Elusive (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/43, good. Lady Danger (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Dream Jewel (RB) 59, 600/45, handy. Black Auster (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved well.

Dream Station (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy. Hartnell (RB) & Open Affair (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

This Is Me (P Vikram) & Alabama (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43, former to note. Sincerely Yours (Iswar Singh) & Black Ivy (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well. Bijili (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, note. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Code Blue (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well. Icecapade (Surya Prakash) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. It’s My Life (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Icicle (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Acrobat (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, improved a lot.

Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.